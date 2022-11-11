Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.82. 990,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

