Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 13,933 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.
