Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 162,110 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,110 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $15.02 on Friday, hitting $353.70. The stock had a trading volume of 311,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.22 and its 200 day moving average is $316.82. The company has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.