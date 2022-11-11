CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $654.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

