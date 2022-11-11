CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFE stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 6.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 797,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 807,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 133,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

