Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $831.23 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Chainbing has a market cap of $831.23 million and $10,369.23 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00009877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

