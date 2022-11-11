Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.46

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as high as C$4.59. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 378,987 shares changing hands.

CIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

