Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Buys 140 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.41. 805,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853,177. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

