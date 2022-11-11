Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average is $181.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

