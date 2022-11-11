Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Declares $1.00 Annual Dividend

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Chase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 22,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34. Chase has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCF. StockNews.com cut shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

