Chellitcoin Price Down 3.3% This Week (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $2,163.91 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00593615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.13 or 0.30920437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

