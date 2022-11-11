Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CVE CKG opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$144.84 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37. The company has a current ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.25.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.