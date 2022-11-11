Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of CVE CKG opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$144.84 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37. The company has a current ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.25.
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.