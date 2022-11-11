Chesswood Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHW. Cormark reduced their price target on Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$197.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 34.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

