Chesswood Group Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesswood Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

TSE:CHW opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

