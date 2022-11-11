Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378,738 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Chico’s FAS worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $19,009,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $3,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 298,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 268,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $855.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

