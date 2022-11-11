Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00560877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.89 or 0.29215180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,972,847 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

