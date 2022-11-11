China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Down 3.5%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.
About China National Building Material
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.
