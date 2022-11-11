China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the October 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 342,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Stories

