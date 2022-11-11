Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.26. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 11,365 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Stock Up 7.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,785,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.