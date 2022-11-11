Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.26. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 11,365 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,785,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

