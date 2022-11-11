Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHP.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 270,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,062. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

