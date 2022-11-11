CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.39.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE CIX traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.99. 418,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.62. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$11.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.53.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.