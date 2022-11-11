CIBC Lowers Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$94.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$78.85. 81,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,007. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.19.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

