Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.05. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

