Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Trading Up 5.8 %

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $444.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

