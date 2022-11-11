Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

