Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($26.48) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.79) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($25.91) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($25.91) to GBX 2,350 ($27.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,256.67 ($25.98).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($23.14) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,164 ($24.92). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,988.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,871.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 945.07.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

