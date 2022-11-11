City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Lowered to $14.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

CIO opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $390.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

