Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 268,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.98% of Sunnova Energy International worth $41,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,031,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

