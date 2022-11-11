Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $181.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.61% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $181,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. 457,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,134,741. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

