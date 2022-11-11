Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 42,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $67,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

TSM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. 405,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,445,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

