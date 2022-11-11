Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $85,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.34. 678,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,268,456. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

