Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CLVT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. 9,369,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,658,000 after acquiring an additional 428,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 239,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

