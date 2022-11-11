Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.74

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

Clarke Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$180.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.20.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.06 million during the quarter.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.