Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CETY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 480,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
