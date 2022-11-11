Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 480,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.