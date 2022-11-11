Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1,900.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,901 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 188.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

