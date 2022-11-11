ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 124.0% in October

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,310.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 24,312 shares of company stock valued at $756,437 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 137,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,805. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

