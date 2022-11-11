Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.80 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.51.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Clever Leaves stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 221.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

