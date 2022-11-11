CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $832,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.