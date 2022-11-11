CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $28.59.

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

CNB Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

