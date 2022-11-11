CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $28.59.
Insider Activity at CNB Financial
In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Featured Articles
