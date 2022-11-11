CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $37,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

