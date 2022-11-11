CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.56%.
CNH Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.