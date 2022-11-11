CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.56%.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,557,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

