Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CHEOY stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. 8,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,951. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4489 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

