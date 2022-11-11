Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Colicity has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Get Colicity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colicity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter worth about $11,585,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Colicity by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 583,897 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Colicity by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 392,553 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colicity by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 340,240 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.