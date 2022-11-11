Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 45.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 86,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 1,007,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.