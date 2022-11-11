Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 266,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

