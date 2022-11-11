Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK traded up €0.05 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting €7.71 ($7.71). The stock had a trading volume of 10,616,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.51). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.18.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

