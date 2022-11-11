Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €9.70 ($9.70) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Commerzbank stock opened at €7.71 ($7.71) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.18.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

