Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,037.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,575 ($18.13) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.60) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.01) to GBX 1,940 ($22.34) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,983.00.

Compass Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 153,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,204. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

