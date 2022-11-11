Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $40.02 or 0.00237459 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $290.83 million and $38.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00123416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028784 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.10503216 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $91,513,792.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

