Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.59.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.0 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $309.90. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

